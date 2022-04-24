There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-39-47-49-56, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 winner of $1 million in Arizona and Florida.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Power Play winners of $300 million. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $421 million ($252.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $31 million ($18.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.