There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

9-25-27-53-66, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $550 million ($266 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-12-17-51-62, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $141 million ($68.3 million cash).

