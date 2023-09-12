There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-25-27-53-66, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $550 million ($266 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-12-17-51-62, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $141 million ($68.3 million cash).