There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
20-31-38-40-49, Powerball 21, Power Play 2.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $416 million ($301.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-32-35-47-64, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $383 million ($277.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.