There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $405 million ($294.7 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
37-40-50-61-63, Powerball 21, Power Play 2.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($313.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.