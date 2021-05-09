Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Multiple sources, Region under severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Sunday. … The Advocate, A body found inside a vehicle near the Intracoastal Bridge was an infant, said the St. Mary Parish, LA, Sheriff’s Office. … NOLA.com, Jason Baglio, a well-known Elvis tribute artist who performed as “Jayson Alfano,” has died in a New Orleans shooting – two arrested. … Multiple sources, The shutdown of the vital Colonial Pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day on Sunday. Texas-to-New Jersey pipeline delivers 45 percent of liquid fuel to East Coast. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, William Brazle will be the new principal at Hot Springs Junior Academy, beginning July 1. … Multiple sources, Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory may be wiped out by blood test that found excessive amount of steroid used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. … KATV, One person shot and wounded by Little Rock police officer on Saturday morning. … KTRE News, Man died in 1-vehicle rollover wreck off Lufkin, TX loop. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Gay Republican Michael Deel eying Sen. John Boozman’s seat to “make difference.”