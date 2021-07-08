There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-21-30-49-57, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $127 million ($89.9 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 23.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66.7 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).