There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

8-21-30-49-57, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $127 million ($89.9 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 23.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66.7 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

