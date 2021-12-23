A Louisiana man who drove his truck through the front of a residence and soon afterward brandished a flare gun at lawmen was shot and killed Thursday night.
Louisiana State Police said in a statement that shortly before 6 p.m., a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy sheriff and a Livonia Police Department officer responded to a disturbance call on Cleveland Road in the Town of Fordoche.
Area residents had called 911, and reported that a suspect, who was later identified as Jessie Lee Gaither IV, 48, of Opelousas, drove his truck through the front of a residence, which resulted in substantial damage.
Gaither exited the vehicle brandishing a knife in one hand and a gun in the other. After attempting to set the house on fire, Gaither left the residence, walking up the street. Area residents reported the his’s actions and that he was armed with a gun.
As officers arrived they made contact with Gaither, brandishing a knife. Officers gave Gaither repetitive verbal commands to stop advancing toward them but he refused. An officer tried to subdue Gaither by discharging his Taser, but it was unsuccessful. Gaither displayed a firearm, which was later determined to be a flare gun, and discharged it at the officers. An officer then discharged his firearm, striking Gaither.
Gaither sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office.