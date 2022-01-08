There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-29-43-56-57, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner in Missouri, and one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Maine.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $30,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesdays Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $300 million ($206.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-14-25-33-46, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($14.2 million cash).