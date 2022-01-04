100 Front Street in downtown TexARKana will be the location for a beautification project led by a team of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022.
The groundbreaking was held Monday morning to mark the first steps in the group’s efforts to beautify the exterior and surrounding area of the Amtrak station.
Existing landscaping will be cleaned up through the generosity of Parkerson Lawn and Landscape. New plants and installation labor have been provided by Cox Exterior Design and Development. Softwashing of the exterior brick is being donated by Red River Softwash.
Other plans include new signage welcoming rail rider and rail enthusiasts, installation of an awning for protection from weather, installation of festive lighting, a photo op backdrop and freshening up the trash receptacles in place.
This project was recently voted into the Top 10 in the Main Street Contest sponsored by Independent We Stand. The final decision was made by a panel of judges and awarded a $25,000 prize for the winner.
