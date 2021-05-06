Nancy White, 69, of McGehee died about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving struck an empty log trailer on U.S. 278 in Monticello.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, White was eastbound in a 2013 Kia when for unknown reasons, her car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The Kia struck the number 4 and 5 axles of the trailer that was being pulled westbound by a 2009 model Mack truck.
White died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Christian W. Morphis investigated the wreck.