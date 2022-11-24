Arkansas reported “very high,” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicators for the week ended Saturday, November 19 and reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The determination was according to clinic data provided to ILINet.
Since October 2, over 9,500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by health care providers. These reports reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 90 percent were influenza A, and 10 percent were influenza B.
Over 6 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms last week were there for ILI. Nearly 7 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.6 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 19 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including 1 pediatric death.
CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 4.4 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations, and 2,100 deaths from flu.
Eight Arkansas nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
Statistics for Week 46 of the year:
Deaths from all causes: 724
Deaths due to Pneumonia: 50
PCR confirmed Flu Deaths: 3
Death Certificate or Flu Antigen only: 2 cumulative flu deaths since 10/02/2022
PCR confirmed Flu deaths: 7
Death Certificate or Antigen only: 12
Cumulative Flu deaths: 19
Total Flu-Related Hospital Admissions – Cumulative: 280. Week ending 11/19/2022: 70
School Absenteeism Week Ending: 11/19/2022, Percent Absent: 8.55. Previous Week: 8.34 average daily absenteeism for all public schools during this reporting week.