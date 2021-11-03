There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-10-26-58-65, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $36 million ($25.5 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
9-25-34-44-45, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $132 million ($94.2 million cash).