Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Sunday. Go to these sources for more information:
Associated Press, A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall. … Entergy Arkansas, There are reports of flash flooding in parts of the state. Stay away from and don’t walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity, too. … Multiple sources, A chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon from an Italian mountainside, killing six people and injuring eight. … Associated Press, A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection says more evidence is emerging that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the U.S. Capitol and rioted. … The Advocate, Louisiana has continued to see an uptick in highway traffic deaths in recent years as the number of fatalities increased about 15 percent from 2020 to 2021. One-third of those killed in 2021 weren't wearing a seatbelt. … Multiple sources, A gunman in Haltom City, TX, took his own life after killing two people and wounded four others late Saturday, including three police officers. … KATV, Little Rock police search for suspect in Saturday night homicide on Cantrell at Chanal Parkway. … KTVE, Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant structure fire. … Mike Wickline, Arkansas State Sen. Alan Clark says he made a mistake in seeking reimbursement for a meeting he didn’t attend because he was sick, but he’s amazed it led to an ethics complaint. … Arkansas Blog, Report: Tyson Foods tells employees it will cover abortion travel costs.