The man who was arrested in Fayetteville last Saturday for breaking a windshield and biting the nose of another driver was a Southern Arkansas University graduate.
Doug Ramsey, a 1992 graduate with a bachelor of science in agricultural business, was released on bond after his arrest for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.
Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested after becoming angry at another man who tried to get ahead of Ramsey in a parking garage outside Razorback Stadium, bumping Ramsey’s vehicle.
Witnesses said Ramsey got out of his car, and smashed the rear window of the other driver’s car. He allegedly punched the other driver and bit his nose.
The incident followed the Arkansas-Missouri State football game.
Ramsey has been COO of Beyond Meat since December. Beyond Meat uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage, chicken and more.
Ramsey joined Tyson Foods after graduating from SAU in 1992. He was promoted to president of Tyson’s poultry operations in 2017.