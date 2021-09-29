Arkansas legislators are expected back into session Wednesday in part to discuss how to redivide the state’s four U.S. House of Representative districts now that more 2020 Census data is available.
State senators and representatives are tasked with redistricting congressional seats while the governor, attorney general and secretary state as the Board of Apportionment are responsible for determining districts for the state legislature.
Congressional boundaries will have to shift to accommodate for population gains and losses across the state. State officials say they need to work toward 753,439 people in each of the four districts.
To accomplish this goal, there are people living in the Third District today who won't be at this time next year. Several of the proposals already submitted by legislators would change which counties are included in the Third District, which needs to shed about 51,000 people to another district.
As of Monday, Arkansas representatives and senators had filed a combined 16 proposed maps to consider.
At the state Capitol, the House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees review proposed congressional maps.
The Board of Apportionment held a series of public meetings over the summer to get a sense of the public’s thoughts on how to accommodate massive growth in Northwest Arkansas and a population decline to the south and east.
CLICK HERE to watch those meetings.