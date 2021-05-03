A Delight man was killed about 5:40 a.m. Sunday when his truck left a wet roadway and struck a tree.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Dennison Johnson, 31, was driving a 2004 model Dodge Ram west in the 3400 block of Arkansas 26 in Arkadelphia. The truck crossed both lanes of traffic, left the roadway and struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rain was falling and the road was wet.
Johnson’s body was released to Williams Funeral Home.
Cpl. Terry Sawyer investigated the accident for the Arkansas State Police.