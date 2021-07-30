The LifeShare blood donation bus will be at Magnolia Regional Medical Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 3.
The need for blood donations increases during summer months.
Text DONATE to 999-777 to receive texts from LifeShare Blood Center.
