Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, was arrested without incident in Austin, TX on Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency.
Last Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta's residence in Fort Smith. During the court-authorized operation, investigators located multiple explosive devices inside the residence. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta eluded lawmen.
Mehta is the chief financial officer of Fedarm, a Fort Smith small arms manufacturer.