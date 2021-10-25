Historic Washington State Park will host “Town In Conflict School Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, November 5, followed by “Town In Conflict Day” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 6.
The Civil War was the most trying time in the nation's history. During November 5th and 6th, Historic Washington will host "Town in Conflict” to look at many aspects of life during the bloody, costly years of the Civil War.
Programs will be conducted throughout the park on such topics as civilian refugees, religion during the war, military camps and drill, Civil War medicine, and the political issues of the day. Tours will be available in addition to the free outdoor Civil War interpretive activities.
Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, plus tax.