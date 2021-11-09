The Arkansas Century Farm Program has inducted 32 additional farms.
The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began the Century Farm program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as their overall contributions to our state.
Agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, contributing more than $21 billion to the state’s economy annually and providing one of every six jobs in the state. Arkansas consistently ranks in the top 25 nationally in the production of more than 15 agricultural commodities.
“Year after year, decade after decade, in the face of many challenges, Century Farm families put everything on the line to earn a living and produce our food, our fabrics, our forests. Farm families are great for our economy, but they are much more than that. The work ethic, common sense, and family values that are the bedrock of a family farm are a model for all Arkansans,” said Governor Hutchinson. “For the good of Arkansas, I hope their children and grandchildren choose to continue on the family farm, and that someday, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will create an Arkansas Two-Century Farm program.”
A total of 526 farms are currently recognized as Arkansas Century Farms throughout the state. The 32 newly inducted Century Farms are located in 29 of Arkansas’ 75 counties.
South Arkansas farms added to the list:
Bradley County
Oak Dale Farm (Est. 1851)
Dallas County
Crimp & Eddie Knight Legacy Farm (Est. 1919)
Desha County
John Tucker Estate (Est. 1905)
Howard County
Leon Clardy Estate (Est. 1895)
Nevada County
Martin Tree Farm (Est. 1912)
Ouachita County
Daniel Family Farm (Est. 1876)