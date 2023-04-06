Columbia and Union counties, along with Webster and Claiborne parishes, were part of an area under a flash flood watch through Friday evening.
Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday, resulting in an additional 2-4 inches of heavy rainfall.
The weather pattern will remain unsettled through the end of the week as rounds of heavy rainfall will become more likely as the front stalls south of the region. This could reintroduce flooding concerns across the region through the end of the week as several inches of rainfall will be possible, mainly from Deep East Texas into North and Central Louisiana. The rain will gradually end by this Easter weekend as the stalled boundary finally exits to the southeast.
Earlier Thursday, parts of Northwest Louisiana were under a flash flood warning until daybreak.
At 2:49 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.