There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-37-44-50-64, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
There were Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Florida and Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $265 million ($134.7 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-3-6-44-51, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $785 million ($395 million cash).