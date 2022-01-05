There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-6-16-21-22, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $278 million ($193 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-13-32-33-48, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $610 million ($434.2 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.