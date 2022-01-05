Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

4-6-16-21-22, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Georgia, Indiana and New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $278 million ($193 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-13-32-33-48, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $610 million ($434.2 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you