Your quest to become a billion-dollar lottery winner remains alive.
There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
There were 13 Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (2), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. There were three Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $3 million in Connecticut, Florida and New York.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.35 billion ($707.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There were 10 Match 4 winners of $500. There were 15 Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were 24 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 24 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $360 million ($188.7 million).