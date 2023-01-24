Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

12-31-47-58-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in Virginia.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $526 million ($284 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you