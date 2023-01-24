There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-31-47-58-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in Virginia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $526 million ($284 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).