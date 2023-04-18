INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Hope native Doris L. Pryor’s investiture ceremony as a federal magistrate judge was held last Friday. Another Hope native, Lavenski Smith, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit of Appeals, swore Judge Pryor in.
On May 25, 2022, President Biden nominated Judge Doris Pryor, who was serving as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Indiana, to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Pryor worked as a public defender for the state of Arkansas and served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. Judge Pryor is the first woman of color from Indiana to serve on the Seventh Circuit.
Judge Doris L. Pryor was born in Hope, Arkansas in 1977 to parents James and Linda Clark. She has a family history of public service, as her mother works for Hope Public Schools and her grandmother, Doris Brown, is a Justice on the local Quorum Court. Judge Pryor was an honor student in her time at Hope High School in the early 1990s and returns to Hope regularly to stay connected to her roots. She earned her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from the University of Central Arkansas in 1999, then obtained her law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2003. During law school, Judge Pryor was a member of the editorial staff of the Federal Communications Journal and won top oralist at the Sherman Minton Moot Court Competition.
Following law school, Judge Pryor served as a law clerk for two federal judges in Arkansas: Chief Judge Lavenski R. Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit from 2003 to 2004 and Judge J. Leon Holmes of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2004 to 2005. Both judges were appointed by President George W. Bush.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.