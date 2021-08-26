Chances are high that a tropical depression may form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea later today, with the system affecting the Texas-Louisiana coast this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center said shower and thunderstorm activity is gradually becoming better organized in association with a trough of low pressure located a couple hundred miles south of Jamaica.
While recent satellite wind data indicate that the system does not yet have a well-defined circulation, environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development.
The system is forecast to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea later today, near Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday, and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible through the weekend in portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba.
In addition, this system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas late this weekend and early next week.
Uncertainty remains large since the system has yet to form.
An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.
“Ida” will be the name designated for the next tropical storm.