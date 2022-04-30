The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Jerry McCoy, 85, who has been missing from the De Queen area since 11 a.m. Friday.
McCoy is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and has a fair complexion.
McCoy’s last known location was 1256B Chapel Hill Road in De Queen. No clothing description was available.
He may be traveling in a black-colored 2016 model Nissan Frontier four-door, two-wheel drive with Arkansas plate 334032.
People with information about McCoy may call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, 870-642-2125.
The Silver Alert is an emergency system which law enforcement can use to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.