Arkansas State Police say a possible suspect in the slayings of four people last week is in custody on unrelated charges at an undisclosed jail.
The ASP said in a statement on Tuesday that new leads have been reported in the murders of four Stone County residents last week, resulting in the person becoming a possible suspect.
Area residents in North Central Arkansas should continue to be vigilant at their homes and while traveling through the neighborhood, but state police has not found any evidence to indicate an imminent threat to other persons.
On Thursday, April 21, the bodies of Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55, were found dead in their home. Both had been shot inside the house at 646 Northcutt Road. Several hours later, the bodies of William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, were found murdered, both shot at their residence a short distance from the Watters residence south of Mountain View.
Agents assigned to the case are continuing their investigative work and will keep the public updated with information related to the murder investigations.