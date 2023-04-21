Clark County authorities are charging a Nashville, Tennessee man after finding a loaded pistol in a child car seat during a traffic stop on Interstate 30.
According to court documents released this week, 30-year-old Rashon Iran Keesee was arrested March 26 following a traffic stop near the Arkadelphia exit. Arkansas State Police had put out a notification to agencies to look for an eastbound Dodge Charger whose driver had reportedly been pointing a gun at other motorists about 12 miles north of Texarkana.
Arkadelphia Officer Aleshia Hood spotted the speeding vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near the 73-mile marker. Keesee was traveling with two children. Prior to the traffic stop Keesee reportedly shoved a loaded 9mm handgun beneath a car seat occupied by one of the children. Authorities said the gun, with a bullet in its chamber, was found beneath the cloth padding of the seat a toddler was in. According to the affidavit, one of the children pointed out the whereabouts of the weapon.
