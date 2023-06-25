A collision in Drew County about 10:18 p.m. Saturday killed one driver and injured another.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Corneshia J. Killpatrick, 29, of Dermott was driving a 2017 model Nissan north on Arkansas 35 in a rural area of Drew County. Her vehicle crossed the center line and struck head-on a southbound 2016 Ford, driven by James L. Rauls, 65, of Lake Village.
Killpatrick died as a result of the wreck. Rauls was taken to McGehee Hospital.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Wade Schanzlin investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.