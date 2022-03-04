Those talking about Hostess coming to Clark County have not been full of crepe: media outlets have uncovered the secret ingredient of Project “Cupcake,” a name local economic development officials put in their recipe book as a prospective industry interested in adding jobs to Clark County.
Trade publication Baking Business named Hostess Brands, Inc., as the company that acquired the former Danfoss facility in the Clark County Industrial Park to turn the plant into a “bakery of the future.”
According to bakingbusiness.com’s website, the company’s chief growth officer announced at a March 1 investors’ presentation that Hostess will invest a sweet $120-140 million in the plant.
The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County has vowed $2 million in incentives to aid the company in investing in the community.
