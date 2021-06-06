A ticket sold in Florida won Saturday night’s $285.6 million Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
44-52-54-64-69, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Puerto Rico.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 ticket sold worth $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold worth $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold worth $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $56 million ($38.3 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).