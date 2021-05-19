There was no grand prize winner Tuesday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-5-56-61-66, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California (2), Delaware and Ohio. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 tickets sold, worth $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier ticket sold, worth $1,000. There were five Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $515 million ($346.3 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-10-37-39-69, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $201 million ($137.4 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).