The current term of office of United States Magistrate Judge Barry A. Bryant of the Texarkana division is due to expire on February 18, 2023.
The United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of the magistrate judge to a new eight-year term.
The duties of a magistrate judge include the following:
-- Conduct of most preliminary proceedings in criminal cases.
-- Trial and disposition of misdemeanor cases.
-- Conduct of various pretrial matters and evidentiary proceedings on delegation from the judges of the district court.
-- Trial and disposition of civil cases upon consent of the litigants.
Comments from members of the bar and the public are invited as to whether the incumbent magistrate judge should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the court and should be directed to the Clerk of Court, Jamie Giani, by email at jamie_giani@arwd.uscourts.gov, or comments may be mailed to: Jamie Giani U.S. District Court 30 S. 6th Street Fort Smith, AR 72901 Comments must be received by Friday, August 26.