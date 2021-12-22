Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

25-31-58-64-67, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Tennessee.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $187 million ($134.3 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-13-23-34-66, Powerball 2, Power Play 4x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $378 million ($275.9 million cash).

