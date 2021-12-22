There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
25-31-58-64-67, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $187 million ($134.3 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-13-23-34-66, Powerball 2, Power Play 4x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $378 million ($275.9 million cash).