There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-22-35-38-39, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold worth $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold worth $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($44.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.2 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).