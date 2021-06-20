Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-22-35-38-39, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold worth $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold worth $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($44.9 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.2 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

