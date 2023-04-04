Two Hamburg residents died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 425 in Hamburg.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Edwin Velasquez, 36, of Honduras was driving a 1990 model north on the highway when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2014 Chevrolet driven by Dina Kelly, 58.
Kelly and her passenger, Bobby Kelly 53, were killed in the wreck at 9:53 a.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
The bodies were released to Medders Funeral Home.
Velazquez was injured and taken to Jefferson Regional Hospital.
Cpl. John Pryor investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.