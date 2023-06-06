There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-31-45-46-49, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $285 million ($148.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-16-19-36-60, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $218 million ($113.8 million cash).