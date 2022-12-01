Until a rail spur connects the Union Pacific railroad to a 1,000-acre super site across U.S. Highway 67, local economic development officials should avoid pursuing rail-reliant companies.
This message was relayed Tuesday by Shelley Short, CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County. Short said it came as no surprise to her that the Burns & McDonnell firm advised the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance to refrain from marketing the super site to industries that need immediate access to rail. “It mirrors what I anticipated they were going to say,” Short told the EDCCC board.
Owned by the EDCCC and located southwest of the Clark County Industrial Park in Gum Springs, the super site is a product of Sun Paper, a Chinese paper company that pledged to add 350 jobs but later reneged its plan to build a $1.8 billion paper plant. With the exception of recent talks with a company identified as “Project Innovex” the EDCCC has been left holding the acreage since 2020. Most recently, the site was one of five Arkansas sites tabbed by the state Economic Development Commission to be heavily marketed.
The Burns & McDonnell firm proposed that the super site be divided into smaller parcels that would benefit companies that, unlike Sun Paper, don’t need rail access.
“Looking at the site as it stands today, they recommend pursuing projects that do not involve rail because of the cost necessary to bring rail across the highway,” Short said, adding that those target industries include food and beverage, distribution and logistics, and timber and forestry. The firm is expected to present a completed site plan by mid-January, Short added.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.
CLICK HERE to see more Regional News.