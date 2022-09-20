Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

7-15-36-46-67, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $251 million ($135.2 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $277 million ($149 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

