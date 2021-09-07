Hot Springs police have identified a deceased person found last Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Grand Avenue.
The body was that of Evelyn Faye Hannah, 68. The State Crime Lab has conducted an autopsy, which showed no signs of foul play.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. on September 1, patrol officers responded to the discovery made by a man who was walking along the roadway and detected a strong odor. He entered a wood line and found a dead person.
Hannah had been showing signs of dementia. She was reported missing on August 2 and was located the following day. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was reported missing by family again on August 25, after walking away from her home.