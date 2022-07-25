The Mega Millions jackpot estimate now stands at $790 million for the 10 p.m. Tuesday drawing, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a statement.
If the jackpot is hit, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. The two larger jackpots were $1.05 billion in January 2021 and $1.537 billion in October of 2018. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was for $20 million on April 15.
There were 5,305 tickets sold in Arkansas for Friday's drawing that won lower tier prizes totaling $114,466. Seventeen of those tickets were winners of $600. Those winners played in Newport, Bentonville, Pine Bluff, Osceola, Mabelvale, Little Rock, Jacksonville, North Little Rock, Van Buren, Rogers, Fayetteville and Cabot.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each with the option to purchase the Megaplier for an additional dollar, which will multiply any non-jackpot prizes won. Players can select their five numbers and the Megaball, or they can buy a Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.
Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $401,777 in June, down from $412,423 in May. April sales were $459,959.50.
Although the lottery publishes different figures, the winners of large jackpots receive just over half the total jackpot amount after taxes.
Money that does not go to ticket winners and administration costs is used to fund college scholarships in Arkansas.