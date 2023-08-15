A Dierks women has been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for stealing more than a half-million dollars over a six-year period from the City of Dierks.
Cheryl Delarosa, 60, was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and ordered to pay $501,000 in restitution to the city.
The action took place August 10 in Howard County Circuit Court.
In June, Delarosa pled guilty to Class B felony theft of property and Class B felony abuse of public trust.
Delarosa is the former manager of the Dierks Water Department.
The 9th West Judicial District Prosecutor asked Arkansas State Police to investigate in November 2020 after an audit revealed a misappropriation of funds in excess of $500,000 from 2015 through 2020.
According to an affidavit prepared by ASP Special Agent Joe Pickett, Dierks Mayor Ronnie Cogburn, who took office in 2019, learned that the city’s Water Department had not been audited since 2014. Cogburn told Delarosa to turn over documents to the firm of Turner, Rodgers, Manning and Pyler for an audit. The accounting firm told Cogburn that money appeared to be missing from the Water Department, and the mayor contacted the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Arkansas Legislative Audit.
An investigation determined that Delarosa, the Water Department clerk, was responsible for a failure to deposit $501,193.
A review of Delarosa’s bank accounts showed cash withdrawals of $184,404.86 from casino ATMs, banks in cities where casinos are located, and other ATMs and banks in cities where casinos are not located.
Choctaw Gaming Commission records showed that Delarosa was credited with $365,257 on her “player’s club” account from January 2015-April 2019. The credits do not indicate that Delarosa inserted the cash into gaming machines. “These credits are a combination of cash inserted into the machines and any winning she accumulated during that time. These two categories cannot be differentiated. The records also show that while Delarosa accumulated $365,257 in credits during this time frame, she lost all of those credits as well as an additional $3,658 from 2015-2018,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit said that Delarose didn’t stop gambling in 2018, only that she ceased inserting her player’s club card into slot machines while gambling. Tax records indicated that she continued to gamble through 2020.