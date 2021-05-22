Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the appointments of the following South Arkansas residents:
Joshua Barkhimer, Camden, to the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board. Appointment expires January 15, 2024. Reappointment.
Jimmy Jones, Fordyce, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2028. Reappointment.
Dr. Terry DeWitt, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
Stephanie Hollis, Monticello, to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. Appointment expires July 20, 2023. Replaces Daisy Duerr.
Dr. Robert Bonner, Nashville, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Appointment expires March 1, 2025. Replaces Dr. Doug Parker.
Vernita Morgan, El Dorado, to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Peter Westbrook.
