In a recent opinion, the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Arkansas reviewed a motion by Arkadelphia Public Schools in a case where parents are alleging racial discrimination against their son.
The school district filed for summary judgment in the April 2022 case of H.W. and C.W. vs. Arkadelphia School Board. A federal judge last week denied the judgment, and the case is now headed to trial.
The plaintiffs in the suit allege that school administrators used racial prejudice in the placement of their son in the district’s Alternative Learning Experience. The student, a 13-year-old enrolled at Goza Middle School, was suspended in March and required to attend ALE despite his parents’ plea not to have him removed from the classroom.
Court documents indicate the student was recorded on a cell phone with a female in a Walmart bathroom, and that the video had been shared among students. The filing does not indicate the nature of the video but notes it originated on the female’s phone.
That video “appeared to be the immediate trigger” for the student’s referral to ALE. The court filing does note the plaintiff student had a history of disciplinary referrals, “mostly for minor infractions such as use of a cell phone.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.