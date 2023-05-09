Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

15-20-33-36-43, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $109 million ($58.6 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

16-18-28-42-43, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $83 million ($43.9 million cash).

