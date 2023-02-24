Activists at Thursday’s rally on the Arkansas Capitol steps mentioned several bills, both out loud and on the signs they carried, that have been introduced in the Legislature since the session began Jan. 9.
EDUCATION
Senate Bill 294, or the LEARNS Act, would create a school voucher program, repeal the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, ban “indoctrination” in schools and limit classroom discussions of gender and sexuality.
Senate Bill 81 would allow an appeal process for library content deemed “obscene” to reach local elected officials, who would decide whether to remove the material, and would make deliberate distribution of the material a potential Class D Felony.
JUSTICE AND PRISONS
Senate Bill 71 would eliminate affirmative action, meaning programs that encourage state agencies, public schools and colleges to hire people of color and women.
House Bill 1002 and Senate Bill 2 are “shell bills” that would open the door to prison expansion as well as changes to parole and sentencing laws, anti-incarceration activist Zachary Crow said.
TRANSGENDER RIGHTS
Senate Bill 199 would allow doctors to be sued for medical malpractice for providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors.
House Bill 1156 would require students’ gender assigned at birth to determine their access to bathrooms, locker rooms and where they stay on overnight school trips.
Senate Bill 270 would make it a felony for anyone to be in a changing area that does not align with their assigned gender at birth if there are children present.
House Bill 1468 would prohibit school employees at all levels of education from using the correct pronouns for transgender individuals, not limited to students.
REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS
House Bill 1174 would classify the termination of a pregnancy at any stage as homicide and allow prosecution of both the doctor and the recipient of an abortion. It would also repeal any legal provisions that allow people to encourage others to obtain abortions.
ELECTIONS
Senate Bill 260 and House Bill 1419 would raise the numbers of both counties and signatures required for citizens to put initiatives on the statewide ballot.
