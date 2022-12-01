There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-19-24-47-66, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Colorado.
Arkansas results were not immediately available.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $81 million ($42.1 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $333 million ($172.2 million cash).