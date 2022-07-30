A collision Saturday afternoon on a wet road in Calhoun County killed one driver.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Butcher Jr., 31, of Hampton was driving a 2002 model Point east on U.S. 278 near Calhoun County Road 7. His vehicle crossed the center line and was struck in the driver’s side by a westbound 2016 Chevrolet.
Butcher’s vehicle came to rest on the center line of the highway, while the Chevrolet rotated counter-clockwise, left the road to the right, and came to a rest on the westbound roadside.
Butcher was taken to Ouachita Medical Center in Camden, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and was not identified in the Arkansas State Police report.
The wreck happened about 1:56 p.m. on the road between Locust Bayou and Hampton.
Rain was falling and the road was wet at the time of the wreck.
Trooper Shabby C. Moore Jr. investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.